Leader – Friday July 07 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Investment call

“The state of these roads” as a family drives over another peppering of potholes.

“It’s so sad to see the school close”, laments a veteran villager who thought they had seen it all before.

After months and months of escalating concerns about the ferries and the ongoing saga that is the Rest and Be Thankful, The Advertiser and its communities are saying, enough!

So now we’re taking matters into our own hands. This week we have launched a campaign to put pressure on the Scottish Government.

Decisions are being made that affect us directly but we have not had a say in or our voices have been ignored or dismissed. So now is the time for us to stand together and fight for a fairer deal.

Invest in the West is our plea to the Scottish Government following years of under-investment in our vital infrastructure.

We often hear from county-wide businesses to lone community champions that the largely rural Argyll county is left trailing behind in economic and cultural development opportunities by both Holyrood and Westminster, and across the board Argyll residents deservedly demand better in terms of transport, healthcare, education and attracting meaningful, sustainable employment to the area.

Without doubt, good things are happening thanks to good people in the tight and resilient communities of Mid Argyll and beyond, but without the proper infrastructure, there is weak foundation for future development.