Holiday coastal safety call

The emergency service responsible for safety along the Argyll coastline has reminded people to take care in and around the water with the start of the school holidays.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard, which has teams in Inveraray and Crinan, as well as Tarbert, said: “As the schools break up across Scotland, the summer holidays are the perfect time to explore our beautiful beaches and coastlines.

“But while you pack your bags and plan a getaway or day out, make sure you’re beach ready too.

“We have incredibly attractive coastlines, where many of us will want to spend time, but while many people know about the dangers that can be found at the coastline, not everyone is prepared for them.

“When going to the coast, people should stay away from cliff edges and bases,

check tide times before setting out, and avoid mud.

“But if you find yourself in difficulty or you see someone else in difficulty, please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”