Gertrude remembered in Inveraray

A life tragically cut short in wartime Inveraray was commemorated last Friday as the town paid tribute to a young woman tragically murdered there.

Gertrude Canning, who served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service, was murdered on June 30 1942, shortly before the allied assault on German-occupied Dieppe.

Members of the Inveraray & District Branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland gathered at Gertrude’s memorial stone, at North Cromalt, with some of her descendants and members of the public in attendance.

An Inveraray legion spokesperson said: “Gertrude was 19 years old when she joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service in April 1942.

“Her first posting from home in County Donegal, Ireland, was to serve at Admiralty House, now the Loch Fyne Hotel.

“She celebrated her 20th birthday in Inveraray in May 1942 but was tragically murdered while taking a walk through the woods a month later. Gertrude’s killer was never found.”

Back row: Robert Irons, left, and Ian Campbell of Inveraray & District RBLS. Front row, left to right: a friend of the family accompanied the late Gertrude’s nephews Dominic Canning and Liam Canning. Photograph: Emma Irons. NO_A27memorial01_23 gertrude-canning