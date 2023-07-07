Furnace pride powers clean-up

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

If you had to pick a winner in West Lochfyneside last Friday, it was Furnace villagers.

After being driven round the bend by litter being thrown out of vehicle windows near the village, people there decided to remove it from the roadside.

A Furnace Community Council spokesperson said: “There was a good turnout of residents and members of the community council who cleared the verge of rubbish on the A83 at Furnace Bends. It had accumulated when river embankment work was carried out.

“Seven volunteers were assisted by BEAR Scotland which provided a team to control the traffic flow on what is a busy stretch of road with restricted visibility.

“The rain did not dampen the successful removal of a substantial amount of litter.”

Furnace villagers hard at work picking litter tossed from vehicles to the roadside. NO_A26litterpick01_23 furnace-bends

This stretch of the A83 just north of Furnace is fast and winding for drivers. NO_A26litterpick02_23 furnace-corner

Furnace folk celebrate their efforts after a litter pick on Friday June 23. NO_A26litterpick03_23 furnace-celebrate