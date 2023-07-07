From our Files – 7.7.23

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

TEN YEARS AGO

Friday July 5 2013

New vision for the regeneration of Ardrishaig

A plan setting out how Ardrishaig should be regenerated has been drafted by Scottish Canals in partnership with Argyll and Bute Council.

The two public agencies have created a memorandum of understanding which confirms their commitment to work together on projects that improve the village and the Crinan Canal area.

The Advertiser understands the organisations aim to boost the tourism potential of the canal and upgrade sailing facilities, whilst improving the general look of the village.

A spokesman for Scottish Canals said the memorandum sets out its intentions to ‘invest in the area’.

He said: ‘Ardrishaig Community Council and community trust will also play a critical role in the partnership, which will focus on improving the maritime facilities, aesthetics and tourism appeal of the area.

‘As stated in our new vision, we feel Scotland’s canals can play a greater role in revitalising the areas they pass through. I am sure this partnership will deliver projects that directly benefit Ardrishaig and the community.’

Edward Laughton of Ardrishaig Community Council said he had received a letter from Scottish Canals which stated it wanted to work with the community on joint projects. He said: ‘It is very early days. We have not had a meeting with anyone from Scottish Canals to see what can be done.

‘But I welcome the opportunity for people in the community to exchange ideas with Scottish Canals for the benefit of both parties. We would be willing to do that through the community council.’

The renewed focus on investing in Ardrishaig comes after the Ardrishaig Masterplan, created in 2008, failed to gain European funding. The economic downturn later meant the regeneration plan could not be implemented.

TWENTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 4 2003

New centre at Clock Lodge

Plans to develop the Clock Lodge in Lochgilphead into a local history and archive centre have taken a step forward.

Members approved the conversion at the recent Argyll and Bute Council area committee meeting for Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Islay.

The centre would be a tourist attraction and would also solve the problem of limited space for the council’s archives. It would make the archives more accessible and help to meet the ever-increasing demands of people tracing their roots and the general public interest in genealogy.

The Clock Lodge project is being tackled by the Argyll and Bute Building Preservation Trust. The trust has appointed Robert McCallum of St Vincent Building Preservation Trust as project officer.

A grant from the Architectural Heritage Fund will pay up to 75 per cent of the cost which is estimated to be £20,000 over two years. The total cost of the project will be approximately £million.

Mr McCallum will apply for funding from Historic Scotland, the Heritage Lottery Fund, Argyll and the Islands Enterprise, private trusts and from landfill tax. Some of the council’s contribution will be in kind, including work by council staff, which will bring its total contribution up to £150,000.

FORTY YEARS AGO

Friday July 1 1983

Water sports project go-ahead

Plans for a water sports development at Ardfern submitted by All Seasons Properties have been granted consent by Argyll and Bute’s planning committee granted, with work due to start work within the next month.

In spite of warnings from a councillor that there were too many conditions attached to the recommendation, the committee endorsed plans for site construction, access to Craobh Harbour and integrated developments for roads, services and breakwaters.

Planning committee chairman Colonel James Taylor told the committee on Wednesday local member Mr Robin Malcolm had objected to certain conditions in the report.

Said Col Taylor: ‘But these conditions have now been agreed between the planning officials and the applicant and, I think, the fears in this case are not likely to happen.’

District and planning director Mr Michael Oliver reminded the committee that outline planning permission for the project had been agreed in January 1983. He felt the conditions laid down were all relevant.

One cause for concern was the clause relating to existing woodland associated with marshes and bogs. He assured members: ‘The development of the land will be carried out so that the ambient water conditions of the marshes remain unaffected, unless agreed by the local planning authority,’ he said.

Mr Oliver also said Mr Malcolm hoped the development would be an all-year-round business. He added: ‘This would be inconsistent with policy and we must always acknowledge the principal tourism-orientated justification for the development in terms of regional and district council polices.

It was also reported the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and Trunk Roads Authority had no objections to the plans.

SIXTY YEARS AGO

Thursday July 2 1963

Lochgilphead Junior School

Mr Francis Nicol, chairman of the Mid Argyll Education Sub Committee, presided at the annual prizegiving of Lochgilphead Junior School on Friday in the Empire Cinema, Lochgilphead.

Three of the school chaplains took part in the proceedings and Mrs T S D Barrett presented the prizes.

HMS Loch Fyne’s ensign

Commander P R D Kimm, Royal Navy, lately Commanding Officer of HMS Loch Fyne, on June 30 laid up in the Kirk of Ardrishaig the last White Ensign to be flown at sea by his ship – now paid off at Devonport.

The service during which the Ensign was handed over was conducted by the Minister, Rev JJ Stanley Whyte, an ex Chaplain, Royal Navy.

In a short address, Commander Kimm told a packed church how HMS Loch Fyne had been built at Burntisland in 1944 and had seen war service in the Atlantic and English Channel.

Since then, apart from a period spent in reserve, she had served in many parts of the world, and had been modernised and air conditioned. Latterly she was employed in the Middle East, with her activities focussed on the Persian Gulf.

Commander Kimm paid a glowing tribute to his ship’s company, saying their conduct and achievements had surpassed even the high expectations he had originally had of them.

‘Though such a statement may not be very newsworthy,’ he said, ‘I hope the thought there are many such ordinary men willing to put up with great hardship for Britain’s security and the cause of peace will balance for you the more sensational news which fills our newspapers nowadays and will help to keep your opinion of our great country where it properly belongs.’

Rev Stanley Whyte preached eloquently on the ensign as a symbol of ship-spirit.

After the service, Commander Kimm inspected local youth organisations which had attended. HMS Loch Fyne is at present on the ‘disposals’ list. It is possible she may be sold for further service in a Commonwealth Navy.

CAPTIONS:

2013: A pupil who is always kind to others at Lochgilphead Joint Campus was recently presented with an award. Cameron McCallum, from the high school, was presented with the prize for citizenship at the school’s annual prizegiving. The youngster is one of many from across Argyll to be recognised at the end of the school term.

2003: Young ballerinas at the Mid Argyll Community Dancers production of Peter and the Woolf.

1983: Mrs Alix Stewart, Lower Flat, Erskine, Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, who will be one of the contestants in the Now You See It quiz show to be screened on STV on July 5. Mrs Stewart is with Johnny Beattie, who hosts the show.

1983: Dennis McGarrie, Ardrishaig, in full ‘flight’ at Castle Park, Kilmartin, at the weekend during the annual moto-cross staged by Mid Argyll Motor Club.

1963: Allison MacDonald was this year’s Dux at Lochgilphead Junior School.

1963: Bagpipes are fun thinks stage star Fay Lenore as she receives a piping lesson from Pipe Major Ronnie MacCallum after opening Inveraray Improvement Association’s annual fete on Saturday.