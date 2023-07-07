Cowalfest promises special interest

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Cowalfest organisers are promising a festival with a special interest walk for everyone.

Ten special interest walks form part of the five-day programme of events for this year’s Cowalfest which runs from October 12 to 16.

There are also nine family-friendly walks, seven Young Scot Adventurer events and 28 guided walks across the Cowal peninsula.

Cowalfest chairperson Agnes Harvey explained: “The special interest walks always prove popular and this year we have a number of people able to pass on their expertise, including naturalist Nigel Scriven and geologist Dr Keith Torrance, so there will be lots to learn from our knowledgeable guides.

“We have also linked up with Dunoon Hill Runners for a 5k trail run that starts and ends at Benmore Garden car park on Saturday October 14 from 10.30am.

“For those interested in Cowal history and heritage, we have a fascinating presentation about the American years and a talk that looks back on life in Dunoon 200 years ago. We have also linked up with artist Scott O’Regan McGowan for an artist walk and talk on Sunday October 15.

Agnes added: “The guided tour of the Suffrage Trail takes place on Saturday October 14, starting off at Castle House Museum.”

Places on all Cowalfest’s events can be booked by visiting www.wildaboutargyll.co.uk/cowalfest.