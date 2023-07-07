Cowal Gathering – an entertaining day out for all the family

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The countdown is on to what is always one of the most eagerly anticipated weekends on the Scottish Highland Games calendar.

But of course, if you’ve already experienced Cowal Gathering, you will know the event is so much more than ‘just’ a Highland Games.

While the competitors do battle in the Stadium, on the Top Field, it’s family-friendly fun all the way, with some of Scotland’s best entertainers to keep everyone happy.

And, as every other year, every spectator can enjoy every attraction included in the price of their entry ticket.

Despite juggling such a wide range of additional draws for people of all ages, Gathering organisers have made sure there will be ample opportunity for ticket holders to schedule their day so as to take in everything there is to do and see.

So, there will be no need to choose between The Clan – Scotland’s Stunt Bike Team – and Braveheart Axe Throwing, Artie’s Singing Kettle, the Mountain Bike Track, Arts and Craft Tent, Punch and Judy Shows, Flavours and Favours Tent, Giant Games, Crazy Golf… and the list goes on.

But of course, that’s only half of what’s included in the Top Field entertainment. The other half is the legendary Cowal Live Music Tent for which the Gathering is renowned, and this year introduces new bands to the Cowal stage as well as welcoming back some old friends.

The Cowal Live Music Tent is world-famous and always one of the Gathering’s most popular attractions. This year’s line-up is headed by Cowal Gathering favourites Trail West, who guarantee a hoolie.

They will be supported by three other fantastic acts – Travee will be back in the tent, fresh from the Friday night Gig at the Gathering, up-and-coming trad band Cala join us before we welcome Torridon, who are stepping onto the Cowal stage for the first time but who are regulars on the Scottish and European festival scenes.

The Ceilidh Dance Tent is also making its return to the Top Field, where the Inverhooley Ceilidh Band will keep the party atmosphere going with Scottish Highland dance music. With space for people to enjoy a quick Dashing White Sergeant or Strip the Willow this is a must-visit attraction.

All this entertainment is in addition to the traditional Highland games events which remain the cornerstone of Cowal Gathering – from highland dancing and piping to heavy athletics and wrestling.

And remember all this is on offer to anyone with an entry ticket, at no extra charge, which are on sale now at cowalgatheringtickets.com/p/entrytickets

Speaking on behalf of the Cowal Gathering Board, Fraser McCowan said: “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to bring families a day packed full of fun and entertainment.

“We’ve brought back some firm favourites as well as introducing some new elements which we hope will delight Gathering goers of all ages.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors and friends old and new, from around the world back to Cowal and showing them just why Cowal Gathering is seen as one of Scotland’s best family-friendly days out, whatever your age.”

This year’s Cowal Gathering runs from August 24-26.

For more information about the event or to buy tickets, please visit the Gathering’s website at www.cowalgathering.com or contact the event office by emailing info@cowalgathering.com or phoning 01369 703206.