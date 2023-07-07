Circus delights in Lochgilphead

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Mid Argyll crowds were mesmerised last week by Circus Montini’s two-day visit to Lochgilphead.

The roadshow, the brainchild of Tony Hopkins who began his own circus performances in 1983, pitched up at the Ropework Park on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Audiences of more than 300 people enjoyed afternoon and evening entertainment from an international cast of performers from Ethiopia to Argentina and from Portugal to Ukraine.

Mattias Conte, Circus Montini ringmaster, originally from Italy and a street performer since the age of 19 in guises such as busker, fire eater, and juggler, said of the tour: “Every venue is different. It is nice to go out and explore the place you are in. I have enjoyed seeing Stirling Castle, Glasgow and Edinburgh on my travels in Scotland.

“It also means every audience is different and we love to bring the performances to them. No matter how much theory you do in the theatre or circus schools, you are learning every day from new audiences and how they react to the acts on stage.

“All the hard work which the artists do, that is what makes it look easy.”

‘Petro’, the circus’ clown, who is originally from Ukraine, said: “I have had great support in Scotland and England from the crowds, and am grateful for it. It feels like people like the performances. It is great to see children smiling and finding it funny.

“My performance is not done through words, but actions and body language. These are the ‘words’ I use.”

Tony Hopkins, director of Circus Montini, said: “We love coming to towns like Lochgilphead and going elsewhere in Argyll because people are always welcoming and really pleased to see you.

“I first visited with the circus in Lochgilphead in 1986 and have had shows in Inveraray Castle and in Campbeltown and Dunoon. I am pleased with this year’s show, I really like it. We have a strong and varied line-up.”