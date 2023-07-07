Ashoka adds spice to Tarbert food scene

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

South Asian cuisine was on the menu for Tarbert folk as well as Fyne seafood last Saturday after the official opening of the Club Ashoka takeaway.

The heat-at-home takeaway next to the village pharmacy at the former premises of Hyslop’s butchers is the group’s first venture in Argyll, after proving popular for several months as a fortnightly treat for North Kintyre diners through their regular on-demand deliveries from Glasgow.

Club Ashoka’s team of Sanjay Majhu, CEO, Raj Bajwe, experienced chef and head of customer service, and Nitesh Majhu, owner of Ashoka, were welcomed to the area by Kintyre and the Islands councillor Alastair Redman, and Maurice Corry, provost of Argyll and Bute Council, and Douglas Hendry, executive director at Tarbert Seafood Festival.

Councillor Redman said: “It was great to meet Sanjay, Raj and Nitesh of Club Ashoka which has just recently opened in Tarbert during the Seafood Festival, which appears to be one of the busiest yet.

“It’s great to see such investment in the village of Tarbert and shows that the Kintyre and the Islands ward has a very bright future of economic growth.”