Ardrishaig waterfront works well received

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The completed Ardrishaig waterfront work looks the business for residents and visitors.

That is what those using the area think of it after the seven-month construction project was finished in May.

The work, carried out during winter 2022-23 by Edinburgh-based P1 Solutions, were carried out thanks to a £700,000 Argyll and Bute Council tranche of funding for the Ardrishaig Public Realm Improvements which include the Argyll Sea Kayak Trail, harbourside walkways and seating areas and improved disabled parking capacity.

There have been some teething problems, with some concerns about fewer parking spaces and – something one Mid Argyll councillor witnessed first-hand several weeks back – the switching of entry and exit openings to the village’s South Car Park.

One resident, out on a morning dog walk, who did not want named, said: “The general consensus in the village is that it is good. Personally, I like it.

“I am particularly glad they have reinstated the bench around the tree. It is just the rest of the village that needs to be looked at now.”

Alexis Ritchie and Sharon Ritchie, visiting from Dunoon with their company Argyll Inflatables, said: “It looks very nice. It felt like it was just a car park before. It is a lot easier to get parked and the walking areas are much more open and spacious for visitors and families. There is more seating to relax, too.”

FOR PRINT

A spacious viewpoint looks out onto the loch. A1_A27waterfront01_23 viewpoint

Picnic benches by the village’s John Smith Memorial Cairn. A1_A27waterfront02_23 john-smith-cairn

The canal way forms part of the Argyll Sea Kayak Trail. AA1_A27waterfront03_23 kayak-trail

The Ardrishaig public are happy the hexagonal bench around this tree has been kept. A1_A27waterfront04_23 bench-chalmers-street

The entrance to the public toilets, which people would like to see improved inside. A1_A27waterfront05_23 public-toilets

The busy village car park on a weekday summer morning. A1_A27waterfront06_23 north-car-park