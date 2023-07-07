Announcements – July 7, 2023

DEATHS

HENDERSON – On June 30, 2023, peacefully at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, Duncan Henderson, 1 Market Place, Tarbert and (formerly of Skipness) in his 89th year, beloved husband of Sheena Dickson and much loved dad of Lorna and Andrew, respected father-in-law of Laura and Kenny, much loved and proud papa of Emma, Jodie, Courtney and Murray, George, Carolyn and Heather and great-grandpa to Colin, Matthew, Orlagh and Blair, a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and cousin. A private funeral service will take place at Cardross Crematorium. Family flowers only please.

LAFFERTY – Peacefully with family by his side, in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on June 28, 2023, Clarke Lafferty, in his 91st year, 9b Hillside Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of the late Kathleen O’Hara, much loved dad of Kathleen and Michael, loving granda of Greg, Fraser, Ben and Millie and doting great-granda of Jackson.

MACIVER – Peacefully at Hairmyers Hospital, East Kilbride, on Thursday, June 29, 2023, with her family by her side, Mary Jean MacIver (Sheena), née Fletcher, in her 87th year, formerly of Sea field, and Caledonia Court, Ardrishaig. Beloved wife of the late Archie MacIver, adored mother of John and Stuart and a loving sister of John. A much loved gran and auntie and a loved mother-in-law. A good friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Dalriada Mid Argyll, Ardrishaig Church, on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 11am, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Capability Scotland.

MITCHELL – Hugh Archibald. Passed peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on July 2, 2023 after a short, unexpected illness and surrounded by his loving wife Ethel and family, Janice, Colin and Thomas. Much loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and retired Officer of City of Glasgow and Strathclyde Police. He will be very sadly missed. Celebration of his life at Cardross Crematorium, Dumbarton on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 2:15pm. Family flowers only and the family requests that everyone attending wears bright and colourful clothing. Donations if desired to the RNLI.

TAYLOR – Peacefully at home, after an illness borne bravely, Maureen “ Mo ” Taylor, in her 84th year, of Canna, Tayvallich. Dearly loved wife of Michael. A memorial service will be held in Dalriada Mid Argyll, Tayvallich Church, on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 12noon. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations can be made in Mo’s Memory, direct to the RNLI, or via Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

PATERSON – The family would like to sincerely thank everyone who sent cards, floral tributes and messages of support following the sad loss of Crystal. Thanks also to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Orthopaedic Ward, Campbeltown Hospital and all the Carers who looked after Crystal. A very special thanks to Kenneth and Rhys at T A Blair Funeral directors for their caring and professional arrangements, to Rev Linda Brodley for a lovely service and to David McEwan for playing the organ. Our thanks also to May and Bill at the Glen Restaurant Carradale and to all those who came to pay their respects at the church and graveside, your kindness and support was greatly appreciated. Donations to The Fishermen’s Mission and The Cat Rescue raised £467

IN MEMORIAMS

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Lorna Anne, who passed away July 8, 2022

In our thoughts you will always stay

Loved and remembered every day.

– Mum, Dad and family.

MACINTYRE – In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Archie, who died July 10, 2012.

Sadly missed along life’s way

Quietly remembered every day

No longer in our lives to share

But in our hearts, you’re always there.

– Anna and family.

MCLENNAN – In loving memory of Ian, our dad, granda and GG, who passed away on July 10, 2022.

It’s lonely here without you,

We miss you more each day,

For life is not the same for us,

Since the day you passed away.

– Graeme, Julia, Ian and families.