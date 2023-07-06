Seafood festival rocks in Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Tarbert’s highly-anticipated Seafood Festival returned last weekend and delivered two days of family fun, music, royalty and, of course, the best seafood on the West Coast.

One of the highlights in the village’s festival calendar, the summer fun started early last Saturday morning, July 1, with stalls lining the harbourside, selling everything from the freshest local seafood to arts and crafts – a browser’s delight.

As you would expect from Tarbert, it was seafood that was the star of the show.

Chef Mike Leslie, owner of the Coachman Inn in Kilsyth, was in charge of this year’s cookery demonstrations on the Quay.

Mike was ably assisted by chefs Stephen White and Ross Payne, who not only cooked for the crowd, but also took on this year’s Ready, Steady, Cook challenge.

It is fair to say that no seafood lover left the Quay hungry on Saturday morning.

It was then on to the official start of the event, the crowning of the Seafood Queen.

This year the honour was given to Kayleigh Hawthorn, who was joined in her royal duties by princesses Esmée MacDougall and Maisy Stewart.

It fell to chairman of the Clyde Fisherman’s Association, Kenny MacNab MBE, to present Tarbert’s 2023 royal family to the assembled crowd, before 2022 Seafood Queen Keira Guy placed the Seafood Festival crown on Kayleigh’s head.

No Seafood Festival is complete without a parade and the theme this year was Films from the Sea.

Led by Mid Argyll Pipe Band, this year’s parade featured a raft of fabulous floats including Tarbert Baywatch, Whisky Galore, Sponge Bob Squarepants and Avatar.

Street entertainment was provided by circus performers and stilt walkers, who were also joined by the Clan Stunt Team, who made sure to wow the youngsters in the crowd with their talented tricks on two wheels.

That festival spirit continued into Sunday with the return of Beer on the Pier, where the crowd was entertained by girl group Feeva, The Broclaimers – who rocked the marquee with their Proclaimers tribute – and local favourites the Democrats.