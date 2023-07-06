Islay RNLI assist yacht aground in the Sound of Islay

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

On Monday July 3 at 7.25pm Islay lifeboat was tasked to launch by the Coastguard UK to assess the situation of a yacht aground on a well-known rock reef in the Sound of Islay, Black Rocks.

The 10m yacht with three persons on board had run aground as the tide was falling.

Islay’s volunteer lifeboat crew made good speed to the casualty vessel in clear

conditions with a light westerly breeze. Due to the extremely shallow and difficult waters around the reef the decision was made to tow the yacht to safety. Two lifeboat crew were deployed in the lifeboat’s smaller daughter craft to transfer the towline.

The yacht was secured with the towline and both vessels made way to the nearest safe and suitable port, Port Askaig.

The yacht was moored with assistance from Islay Coastguard and the lifeboat was

refuelled and ready for service again by 10.50pm.

Islay RNLI Coxswain David MacLellan said: “The yacht crew were right to call for our

help especially with the falling tide and in such tricky waters. We’re just pleased all were

safe and well and the yacht had suffered no immediate damage.’

If you find yourself in difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble at sea, call 999 and ask

for the Coastguard. Here are some top tips from the RNLI about yacht sailing: