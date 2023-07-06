Housing association’s book smart partnership to benefit children

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An Argyll housing association’s tenants can now receive a book every month until they are five years old thanks to a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Fyne Homes has become a partner with the book gifting programme operated by Dolly Parton’s charity, the Dollywood Foundation, which will provide free books for tenants’ children under the age of five.

Each month, the Imagination Library will post a high quality, age-appropriate book to children. The books are specially wrapped and addressed to the child and are delivered at no cost to the family.

Fyne Homes chairperson James McMillan said: “Fyne Homes is committed to offering the best start for children in our homes and I am delighted that by partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library our tenants’ children can receive a book every month until they are five years old.”

Inspired by her father, who couldn’t read or write, Dolly’s determination to ensure no child faces the same hardship led to the creation of a small, community book gifting project for children in Tennessee.

Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the pre-eminent early childhood book gifting programme in the world.

Dolly envisioned creating a lifelong love of reading and inspiring children to “dream more, learn more, care more and be more”.

The flagship programme of The Dollywood Foundation, a non-profit organisation, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has gifted more than 200 million free books in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and The Republic of Ireland.

This is achieved through funding shared by The Dollywood Foundation and local partners including Fyne Homes.

The programme has been widely researched and results demonstrate the positive impact on early childhood development and literacy skills.

Fyne Homes tenants can sign up by completing an application form from the website www.fynehomes.co.uk or they can pick up a form in any of the housing association’s offices.

Fyne Homes chief executive officer Iona MacPhail is urging tenants to get involved, saying: “It’s great Fyne Homes can contribute to young people’s learning and development with this initiative. Please get in touch to get your children signed up.”