Tarbert development plan announced

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A development plan that will pave the way to a dedicated heritage regeneration scheme for Tarbert has been announced.

The project will see historic buildings restored, traditional skills training and potential housing opportunities explored.

Argyll and But Council secured funding from Historic Environment Scotland’s Heritage and Place Programme (HPP) and National Lottery Grants for Heritage, to develop the regeneration scheme for Tarbert and submit a delivery phase application for a five-year scheme.

The council has secured £40,000 from HPP and £40,000 from the National Lottery.

Councillors have confirmed £60,000 of match funding from the local authority through Crown Estates funding.

Councillor Alastair Redman, Policy Lead for Economic Growth and Communities, said: “We’re excited to hear more about how Tarbert will benefit from a dedicated regeneration scheme.

“By endorsing the match funding of an additional £60,000, we can now develop detailed plans of how to deliver regeneration over a five-year period.

“We have seen first-hand how other areas across Argyll and Bute have benefitted from similar regeneration schemes. By investing in the key projects, properties take on new leases of life providing business and accommodation opportunities that prompt further investment to the local economy. I look forward to plans progressing.”

The HPP is the new name for Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme (CARS).

“The local authority has secured eight rounds of CARS funding during the past 12 years, totalling £23 million of investment to six of its area’s town centres.

A council spokesperson added: “The next steps include recruiting a project officer to help identify priorities for Tarbert.

“This will include engaging with the community and forming a partnership group to help shape key actions, including priority building surveys, an energy efficiency pilot and a skills audit to help identify community training opportunities.”