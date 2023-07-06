Councillor’s column – Friday July 7 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Dougie McFadzean, Kintyre and the Islands

Welcome to my fifth ‘Councillor’s Column’ since being elected in May 2022.

I have now completed my first full year as councillor for Kintyre and the Islands and what an absolute privilege it has been helping, working for and supporting our communities.

The wide and varied role has taken me by surprise somewhat, but it’s been great so far.

During the past few weeks, I have been all around the ward speaking to people and attending meetings, visiting sites and trying to resolve issues. I’ve been dealing with fly tipping, garden maintenance, housing, wind farm developments, fish farm developments, distilleries, road and footpath faults, government ministers, council budgets, ferries, health and social care concerns and many more areas of business.

It is a bit like my policing days when you never know what is around the

corner.

After visiting Oak Hill in Tarbert a few weeks ago and speaking with annoyed residents regarding difficulties getting thermal insulation and roof repairs carried out to their block of flats, I am pleased to say scaffolding is now up and work has started.

I would like to thank Argyll Housing Association, especially Ian MacLeod, for all their help and determination with this project.

The block of flats will look so much better when the work is complete and the flats will be warmer and drier.

I am also delighted to be a part of Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust and had the privilege of helping to decide on the granting of funds to small groups in Tarbert and Skipness.

It is amazing to see all the voluntary work going on for the benefit of the community. Grants were awarded to children’s groups, heritage groups, musical groups and sporting groups, amongst others.

These groups are all imbedded in our communities and provide opportunities and experiences that would not otherwise be available in such a rural location, so well done to everyone.

I sit on the Clyde, Kintyre and the Islands Ferry Stakeholders Group and we met on June 20.

This was an opportunity for me to raise my concerns regarding the ferry service to our islands, particularly Islay, Jura and Colonsay which have suffered terribly for many months now as a result of breakdowns and the new CalMac booking system.

I received assurances that the booking system issues were being resolved and have seen some improvement in that area.

Obviously, however, the breakdowns will continue as the CalMac fleet ages and I will be arguing that our lifeline services must be maintained and that this must be CalMac’s priority.

As the first year as a councillor drew to a close, I was interested to see the results of an analysis of the number of incidents councillors have raised with various council departments.

These incidents are raised on the new council ‘Member Zone’ reporting database and result in work being allocated to the appropriate department.

Incidents can be about road repairs, lighting, legal matters, planning matters, environmental issues, refuse collection, grounds maintenance and all the

other things our council looks after.

Incidents are generally reported to your local councillor by members of the public or can be raised directly by the councillor.

In the first year of the database being up and running, there have been just over 1,100 incidents raised by councillors and, to my amazement, I raised about 12.5 per cent of all incidents in Argyll and Bute – that’s one in every eight.

These incidents are monitored, acted upon and resolved within timescales and do create a lot of work, but surely that is what we have been elected for?

As ever, if you think I can help, please contact me at Dougie.mcfadzean@argyll-bute.gov.uk

Councillor Dougie McFadzean is pleased to see Oakhill in Tarbert being repaired after strife for residents there. NO_A27column01_23 oakhill-tarbert-fixed