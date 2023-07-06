Argyll energy projects to benefit from new SSEN community funding

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Energy company SSEN Transmission has launched a consultation on plans for its first community benefit scheme, which will see funds channeled into vital local projects.

The Scottish transmission network is set to provide around 10 per cent of the UK’s total carbon reduction required to deliver 2050 net zero targets and SSEN Transmission believes new funds should recognise the role communities in the area will play in hosting the transmission infrastructure required to make net zero a reality.

The company is looking to work with the energy regulator Ofgem to agree a community benefit fund associated with net zero transmission infrastructure projects which have been approved by Ofgem, have an investment value of £100 million or more and for which construction already started or will start between now and 2026.

To help inform discussions with the regulator, SSEN Transmission kicked-off a six-week consultation on Monday, with communities across the network area, seeking feedback on how the proposed community benefit fund should be managed.

The fund will see more than £10 million being spent on delivering a sustainable and positive legacy for communities hosting large net zero infrastructure assets in the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Orkney, Shetland, Angus and Argyll.

Among the eligible projects these funds are designed to apply to include Port Ann to Crossaig and Argyll LOTI (Large Onshore Transmission Investment).

Input from community members will play a vital role in establishing how investments in community projects will be made. Anyone interested in taking part can do so before August 13, by visiting the dedicated community fund webpage.

“Launching a consultation on our first fund in the north of Scotland and recognising the vital role communities in the region are already playing by hosting critical national infrastructure, is a big step in the right direction,” said Rob McDonald, SSEN Transmission’s managing director.

“The initial £10m+ will have a lasting positive economic impact and we’re excited to be working with communities and other stakeholders in the region to make sure that investment is made wisely.”

Looking to the future, at its Pathway to 2030 projects and beyond, SSEN Transmission is working with the UK and Scottish governments to establish an even more ambitious community benefit framework for projects which are currently being consulted on, and due to be delivered by the end of the decade and beyond.