Wild seaweed stocks risk collapse without protection, experts warn

World-leading seaweed scientists are warning global wild stocks are at risk of disappearing unless urgent international protection measures are implemented.

In a report published by the United Nations University’s Institute for Comparative Regional Integration Studies, the research team highlights the significant reduction in native seaweeds in South-East Asia, where the seaweed industry supports millions of livelihoods.

Pest and disease outbreaks, as a consequence of climate change and over-harvesting, are cited as the main causes of the decline in wild stocks. It calls for seaweeds to have the same protection status as other threatened marine features including coral reefs and mangroves.

The report’s lead author, Professor Elizabeth Cottier-Cook from the Scottish Association for Marine Science (SAMS) in Oban, said: “The world’s wild stock of seaweed is not in a good state of health. Our seas, particularly in coastal areas where seaweed grows, are warming up and, put simply, many seaweed species are unable to stand the heat.”

Seaweeds occur in most coastal environments globally. They form one of the most productive marine systems, supporting a greater diversity of species than almost any other marine habitat. They provide a wide range of ecosystem services critical to the well-being of the ocean and mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Demand for cultured, or farmed, seaweeds has grown exponentially over the past 50 years, as the seaweed industry has expanded to produce a wide variety of products, including food, animal feed and pharmaceuticals,” states the report. “The sector now accounts for more than 50 per cent of total global marine production, which in 2019 equated to 35 million tonnes with a value estimated at USD 14.7 billion.

“Wild stocks provide the genetic diversity that seaweed farmers need to ensure the industry can adapt and survive as climate change alters conditions in the marine environment.

“However, protection measures for wild seaweed stocks are lacking at national and international levels.”

Professor Cottier-Cook added: “We recently mapped wild harvesting sites in Malaysia – one of the world’s major seaweed farming nations – and compared those sites to the designated marine protected areas. We found the majority of seaweed forests had no protection and, as a consequence, we are seeing these wild stocks shrinking.”

The research was conducted as part of the ASTEC (Innovative Seaweed Aquaculture) project led by Professor Juliet Brodie at the Natural History Museum in London, SAMS and the University of Malaya.

Professor Brodie, a co-author of the report, said: “The conservation of seaweeds species and communities needs to be coupled with wild harvesting and seaweed aquaculture around the world if we are to secure the future of wild stocks and ensure a future for the livelihoods of seaweed farmers.”

Fellow co-author Professor Phaik Eem Lim said: “Conservation of the wild population of seaweeds is essential as continuous resources for development of new cultivars that are resistant to climate change and diseases for the sustainability of the seaweed aquaculture industry.”