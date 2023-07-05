Victim survivor feedback sought

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

An online form has been launched to gain anonymous feedback from people who have reported crimes of domestic abuse, rape or other sexual crime, to help improve the quality of service provided by Police Scotland.

The aim is to get feedback from victims and survivors about how Police Scotland, as an organisation, handle criminal incidents of domestic abuse, rape and sexual assault and where Police Scotland can make improvements to their service. Respondents will be asked not to provide any information that could identify them or their location.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sam Faulds, head of public protection, said: “We want to ensure we provide the best possible service that meets the public’s expectations. Gathering feedback from complainers about the process used will help us understand what we are getting right and what we could do better.

“It is up to us to improve how we respond at that first point of contact. To be compassionate, to listen, to signpost to help and to ensure victims are kept informed from the moment they report.

“We are committed to continually improving the service we provide to build confidence in reporting and in policing more widely.

“We will use the findings to shape our internal training and improve the services we provide.”

Partner organisations will look to raise awareness of the form with victim survivors they are in contact with. Domestic abuse teams and investigating officers will use their sensitive judgement in highlighting the form.

The feedback form will be anonymous. Any personal information submitted by a user will be removed before being used in the data analysis. The feedback form will not collect any information about the device being used either, including the IP address.

The feedback form will be accessible from the home page of Police Scotland’s website

https://consult.scotland.police.uk/strategy-insight-and-innovation/publicprotectionfeedbackform

BSL and Easy Read formats will be published soon.