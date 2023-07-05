Provost’s certificate scheme receives approval

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A scheme to honour the unsung heroes of Argyll and Bute with a provost’s certificate has won the unanimous backing of councillors.

But one councillor says some residents of the area should be in line to receive more, after the retirement of a long-serving community councillor.

The idea of a provost’s certificate was raised by the provost, Lomond North councillor Maurice Corry, during a full council meeting on Thursday June 29.

It would see councillors able to nominate those deserving of recognition across the area and the provost urged nominations to come forward.

Cowal councillor Gordon Blair said: “We had a recent retiral of a community councillor who had worked for 30 years and we have to make acknowledgement of that.

“While a letter from your good self and a certificate would be welcome, perhaps for some long-term community activists, a bottle of whisky or flowers might be appropriate?

“I understand we do not do that for financial reasons, but for someone who has worked for 30 years, I am sure it would not go amiss.”

Councillor Corry responded: “You make some very pertinent points, and thank you for that, but we have to go through a due process to consider what is being done.

“No doubt you will all put people forward, and it is important we do that, to get as many people across Argyll and Bute. I know whisky or flowers go a long way.”

Mid Argyll councillor Douglas Philand then asked: “I support the idea, but is the award at a ceremony or is it only a local member that gives the nomination?”

Councillor Corry said: “It is early days, but this afternoon we have a ceremony and everyone is welcome. There will be a councillor identified who has promoted the recipient.

“I ask for people from this point forward, because there are unsung heroes out there. I think most people will want it localised, but that will be part of the process – who do we notify and how?”