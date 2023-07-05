Milestone mission for charity air ambulance

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A recent call-out to a remote part of Scotland’s west coast marked a special milestone for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

The SCAA, a frequent visitor to Argyll’s helipads, surpassed 5,000 rapid emergency responses when it was tasked with helping a tourist on the Isle of Luing last week, after he collapsed while hillwalking.

The organisation’s Helimed 76 was on a training flight over Oban when it was diverted to the medical emergency, arriving on Luing’s highest summit less than 10 minutes later.

With no medical response available on the island, firefighters made their way up the hillside to support SCAA paramedics as they administered vital pre-hospital treatment to the patient.

Firefighters then helped stretcher the man, who had been hillwalking with his wife, to the nearby helicopter and SCAA airlifted him to advanced care at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

This was a 25 minute journey by air ambulance, comparing to several hours by road and ferry.

After spending two days in hospital, the man recovered enough to return home.

This 5,000th response comes as SCAA celebrates its tenth anniversary this year, with its first call-out being on May 22 2013.

Over the last 10 years, the organisation has played a key role in Scotland’s nationwide emergency response, with SCAA’s two air ambulance helicopters based at Aberdeen and Perth.

On the milestone 5,000th mission, SCAA chief executive David Craig said it was “a significant achievement” for everyone who has worked with or supported the life-saving charity during the past decade.

“Firstly, and most importantly, however, our thoughts are with the patient and we wish him a speedy and full recovery,” he said.

“In flying to his rescue, we reached a significant landmark for our charity – the 5,000th call out responded to by our crews.

“The demand on helicopter emergency medical service teams and air ambulance support continues to grow. SCAA has responded to that increasing need for emergency pre-hospital care during our 10 years in service by doubling our number of aircraft, crews and rapid response vehicles and extending our operational hours.”

Mr Craig added: “Our first year in operations saw us respond to 289 call outs. During the past year, that figure was 963 – a clear indication of the vital and expanding role SCAA plays in Scotland’s busy emergency response network.

“SCAA is funded entirely by public donations and it is thanks to their support that SCAA has been able to sustain its life-saving service for the benefit of everyone in Scotland.”

CAPTION(S):

The Isle of Luing rescue was SCAA's 5,000th.

SCAA's Helimed 76 touching down at Campbeltown's Robert Black Memorial Helipad.