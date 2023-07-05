Gold award for town front

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead’s Front Green transformation project has received a gold award at the Scottish Design Awards.

Decorated in the public realm and landscaping category, Argyll and Bute Council invested £1.5 million to deliver the long-held community hope of creating a new public square in the Mid Argyll town, to host events along with recreation space for residents and visitors.

The project led to the opening of a new play park, additional seating areas with walking and cycling paths, in August last year. Historically prone to flooding, the Front Green was raised with new drainage installed and landscaping to help ease the flow of water.

The Scottish Design Award is the second prize for the town’s Front Green after a Streets and Spaces category win at the Scotland Loves Local Awards.

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for economic growth and communities, said: “Congratulations to everyone involved with the Front Green transformation.

“Working with the community, we wanted to deliver a large space that offered recreation opportunities and the capacity to hold events. I’m sure everyone agrees it is a fantastic asset for the town and continues to attract residents and visitors to the area.”

For more information on the Scottish Design Awards, visit https://www.scottishdesignawards.com/2023/public-realm-landscaping/lochgilphead-front-green/

Funding partners for the project include The Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund, the local authority’s Tarbert and Lochgilphead Regeneration Fund, The Scottish Government’s Cycling, Walking and Safer Routes, Lochgilphead Phoenix Project and the Co-operative Local Community Fund.

Lochgilphead Front Green won gold at the Scottish Design Awards.