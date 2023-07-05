Fare freeze for Calmac set to extend for six months

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The freeze on fares on CalMac’s Clyde and Hebrides and Northern Isles ferry networks will extend for a further six months.

Tickets will be held at current prices from October 2023 until March 2024.

The Scottish Government’s transport agency, Transport Scotland, wants to help the island businesses and communities that depend on these vital services.

Transport minister Fiona Hyslop said: “The Scottish Government is acutely aware of the current challenges being faced by these communities, particularly with disruption to services on the Clyde and Hebrides network, although the situation will improve as new tonnage starts to join the fleet from next year.

“The ongoing cost of living impacts are also arguably more challenging for our islands than any other part of the country, so I hope this fares freeze will continue to help residents and businesses.”

Na h-Eileanan an Iar’s SNP MP Angus Brendan MacNeil said the “debacle of the last month must never happen again to Lochboisdale”.

South Uist’s Lochboisdale to Oban service was cancelled for June, sparking protests on the island and in Glasgow, so the MV Lord of the Isles could replace Islay and Jura’s ferry, the MV Finlaggan, while it left for its delayed annual overhaul.

Speaking as the MV Finlaggan left dry dock, with the MV Lord of the Isles due to return to the Lochboisdale service, Mr MacNeil said: “The cost to the community has been huge.

“More and more people are travelling on ferries than ever before and we must make sure ferries are available.”

Mr MacNeil called for planning so that Lochboisdale never again takes the full burden of the loss of a vessel during the summer.

“Had a compromise been reached between Craignure, Castlebay and Lochboisdale, all services could have been maintained, albeit with a bit of inconvenience rather than complete disruption as Lochboisdale faced,” he said.

“One of the main things that needs to happen soon is the upgrade of the pier at Craignure so that the MV Isle of Lewis can do runs to Mull to help with traffic there.

“This would have freed the MV Isle of Mull to do both Lochboisdale and Craignure and then by using the MV Loch Coruisk, the MV Loch Frisa, the MV Isle of Mull and the MV Isle of Lewis, Mull could have had a service, Barra could have had a delayed service and Lochboisdale could have had a service.

“I will be writing to Fiona Hyslop MSP, Minister for Transport, to suggest the linchpin of all this is the upgrade of Craignure pier. We must face the fact of the problems with piers being owned by a number of organisations. They should be all under one umbrella.”