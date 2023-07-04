Our Invest in the West campaign raised in Scottish Parliament

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A new campaign by the Oban Times calling for more investment across the west coast and islands has been formally raised at the Scottish Parliament.

The ‘Invest in the West’ campaign was launched last week, demanding better funding for communities brought to their knees by government budget cuts and a lack of focus on the specific needs of rural communities.

Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron tabled a motion in Holyrood on Monday calling for MSPs of all parties to give the appeal their full support and backing.

Mr Cameron said: “The Oban Times is absolutely right to launch a campaign like this.

“Communities right across the west coast and the islands have suffered badly at the hands of the Scottish Government in recent years. Not only have they been victim of a lack of investment, but the general incompetence of ministers – as we see daily with the ferries crisis – has also inflicted great damage.

“But now we all have something to rally behind and it’s up to decision-makers to listen. Local papers like the Oban Times and the others owned by parent group Wyvex Media along the west coast are uniquely placed to run powerful and effective campaigns like this.

“It has my full support, and other politicians who represent communities in this part of the world should back it too.”

The full motion rext reads as follows: That the Parliament welcomes the launch of The Oban Times newspaper’s Invest in the West campaign; notes that the campaign is calling for greater investment from the Scottish Government into the infrastructure of communities across the west coast and islands; acknowledges what it sees as the multiple threats that are posed to towns and villages across the west coast and islands as a result of what it considers a lack of investment in transport, housing and infrastructure, such as depopulation, reduced tourist footfall and the closure of local businesses; believes that this campaign will shine a light on the impact that this reported crisis is having on people’s lives, and that it will give a voice to those who are most impacted, and wishes The Oban Times the best of luck with its campaign.

We have also this week launched an online petition to rally public support for Invest in the West.

Head of web-based content Brian Hossack said: “We really want people to log on and sign up. Strength of numbers is vital if we are to demonstrate to the government how big an issue this is. We want to deliver a document to decision-makers backed by as many people as possible, so I would encourage each and every reader to put their name to the petition, as well as spread the word on their own social media platforms and telling friends and family.”

Get involved at https://www.obantimes.co.uk/investinthewest