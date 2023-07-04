Islay disruption continues with Finlaggan suspended

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

CalMac sailings between Islay and the mainland have faced further disruption on Tuesday after the largest vessel on the route suffered a breakdown.

The MV Finlaggan was withdrawn from service on Monday evening due to engine issues, causing disruption for passengers attempting to travel from Kennacraig to Islay’s two ports.

This has continued on Tuesday, with passengers told to expect further cancellations and disruption on Wednesday as CalMac due to issues with the vessel’s starboard engine.

A CalMac spokesperson said: “Due to an ongoing technical issue with MV Finlaggan’s starboard main engine, which requires further investigation and repair, a number of Kennacraig-Islay sailings on Tuesday 4 July have been amended or cancelled.”

“An update will be provided at 8pm regarding sailings on Wednesday 5 July on the CalMac website. We remain committed to engaging with island communities and doing everything in our power to deliver the services communities deserve.”

The ferry operator’s latest update at 4.15pm on Tuesday added: “Investigations to MV Finlaggan’s starboard main engine are continuing.”

MV Isle of Arran will operate MV Finlaggan’s 18:00 service departing Port Askaig which will be delayed until 20:30. Please note this vessel has a reduced capacity and some bookings may be cancelled. The port will contact any displaced traffic.

CalMac are due to provide an update on the status of Wednesday’s first 7am sailing between Kennacraig and Port Ellen at 8pm on Tuesday.

Finlaggan services that will sail in her absence, will be operated by the Isle of Arran, with a lower capacity and some timetable changes.

Tuesday’s 6pm sailing from Kennacraig will divert to Port Askaig, with the delayed 6pm service scheduled to leave Port Askaig at 8.30pm, arriving back in Kennacraig at 10.35pm.

The 7am sailing from Port Ellen has also been cancelled because the Isle of Arran will have to berth in Kennacraig after operating an additional service.

This latest setback comes just a week after the Finlaggan had returned from drydock, freeing up the MV Lord of the Isles to provide some respite for South Uist residents, who have been hit by nearly a month of cancellations.

It was also hoped that it’s return would ease some of the capacity issues which have been experienced on Islay and Jura’s ferry services, with the MV Isle of Arran remaining as the smaller vessel on these routes.

The Isle of Arran can continue to operate while the Finlaggan remains temporarily suspended, but this will mean potential passenger numbers will be more than halved.

The Finlaggan has the capacity to take 550 passengers and 85 cars, comparing to the much older Isle of Arran’s capacity for 448 passengers and 76 cars.