Islay disruption as island’s main ferry breaks down

CalMac sailings between Islay and the mainland have faced further disruption on Tuesday after the largest vessel on the route suffered a breakdown.

The MV Finlaggan was withdrawn from service on Monday evening due to engine issues, causing disruption for passengers attempting to travel from Kennacraig to Islay’s two ports.

This has continued on Tuesday, with the 7am sailing from Kennacraig and the 9.45am sailing from Port Ellen operating to and from Port Askaig instead, with passengers told to expect furthert disruption on Tuesday afternoon.

A CalMac statement said: “Due to an ongoing technical issue with the starboard main engine which requires further investigation and repair, the 10am departing Kennacraig and 12.45pm departing Port Ellen are cancelled.”

The ferry operator also advised passengers that the 3.30pm sailing from Kennacraig and 6pm sailing from Port Askaig would be at risk of disruption or cancellation.

CalMac are due to provide an update on the status of the 3.30pm Kennacraig sailing at 2pm.

This latest setback comes just days after the Finlaggan had returned from drydock, freeing up the MV Lord of the Isles to provide some respite for South Uist residents, who have been hit by nearly a month of cancellations.

It was also hoped that it’s return would ease some of the capacity issues which have been experienced on Islay and Jura’s ferry services, with the MV Isle of Arran remaining as the smaller vessel on these routes.

The Isle of Arran can continue to operate while the Finlaggan remains temporarily suspended, but this will mean potential passenger numbers will be more than halved.

The Finlaggan has the capacity to take 550 passengers and 85 cars, comparing to the much older Isle of Arran’s capacity for 448 passengers and 76 cars.