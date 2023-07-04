Innovative road markings to help bikers on bends

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

New road markings designed to help motorcyclists make better decisions when approaching left-hand bends have been introduced on the A83.

Part of a Scottish road safety innovation being trialled across the west of Scotland, the markings are called Perceptual Rider Information for Maximising Expertise and Enjoyment (PRIMEs).

Grounded in the latest academic theory on human factors and applied psychology, also known as ‘nudge psychology’, PRIMEs consist of new and innovative ‘gateway’ road markings and an associated information signs.

They are intended to provide a tool for motorcyclists, ‘priming’ them to adapt their riding on approach to a bend.

Across the west of Scotland, 22 trial sites were created on roads covering 750 square miles. Research was undertaken over three years in what is believed to be the most in-depth investigation of motorcycle rider behaviour anywhere in the world to date.

Video footage of more than 32,000 motorcycles using the markings was manually assessed and the results are clear, according to Transport Scotland.

The national transport agency reports that, after PRIME road markings are installed, project partners have seen a significant reduction in speed, a significant improvement in road position both on the approach and apex of the bend and a significant improvement in braking behaviour.

Additionally, since the start of the trials, there have been no motorcycle injury collisions at any of the previously identified accident cluster sites where PRIME markings have been deployed.

The Road Safety Trust provided research funding of more than £215,000 to Transport Scotland to test the experimental approach.

Professor Alex Stedmon, a globally recognised expert in rider behaviour and psychology, led the research and ensured academic rigour throughout – also producing peer-reviewed journal papers reporting the findings.

BEAR Scotland offered engineering solutions to deliver the test sites, markings and signs across Scotland.

This work added to the evidence base of the academic theory underpinning the road markings and offers a blueprint, which has been tested and proven in Scotland, that has potentially global implications.

The next step will be the production of a guidance pack for roads authorities in Scotland on how they can implement PRIMEs locally.

“The evidence on the impact of Project PRIME is astounding,” said transport minister Fiona Hyslop MSP. “This is a real triumph for road safety, demonstrating what happens when latest academic theory is supported by real world application – all made possible thanks to Scottish engineering and a strong partnership approach.

“We wanted to pursue this trial because our strong belief is that one death on our roads is one too many. Motorcyclists are consistently over represented in road casualty statistics despite comprising a relatively low proportion of road users and the issues around left-hand bends for riders are well known.

“The Road Safety Trust share our vision for road safety and I’m grateful for its support and funding to help test the innovative approaches. BEAR Scotland also went above and beyond to overcome engineering barriers and make this study possible.”

She added: “What sets this approach apart is that it is grounded in theories of applied psychology and human factors. Those approaches were then proven successful under real-world conditions, in what we believe is the largest study of rider behaviour ever undertaken.

”That is a tremendous achievement, with much of it made possible by Professor Alex Stedmon and his team working with Transport Scotland officials to produce rigorous and peer-reviewed work.

“Scotland is working with partners to have the best road safety performance in the world by 2030 and an ambitious long-term goal where no-one is seriously injured or killed on our roads by 2050.

“Project PRIME has responded through innovative engineering and has proven that this is an approach that could be used globally.”

Ian Stewart from BEAR Scotland said he was proud of the road maintenance and management firm’s role in the project.

He said: “BEAR Scotland road safety engineers have been involved with this research project from its conception and their expertise enabled it to be carried out on Scottish roads. We supported the project by delivering the initial feasibility report, identifying potential trial sites and developing and installing new road signs and road markings.

“This work has the potential to be a low cost, highly beneficial road safety improvement scheme that will help reduce motorcycle accidents on our roads. It is anticipated the trials will be expanded further in the next few years and potentially be rolled out across the wider trunk road network and local road network in Scotland.”

The new road markings are designed to help riders make better decisions when approaching bends. NO_C27roadmarkings01_23_prime-gateway