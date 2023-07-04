Council budget boosted thanks to striking staff

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll and Bute Council’s efforts to balance its 2024/25 budget will be boosted by £800,000 – thanks to industrial action among teaching staff.

A report reveals teachers’ industrial action resulted in reduced staffing costs, with a senior official saying the plan is for the cash to be added to the council’s general funding pot for the next financial year. The budget for 2024-25 will be set in February.

The saving, along with plans to replace the technological equipment in the council chamber at Lochgilphead, was discussed at a full council meeting on Thursday June 29.

In the report issued before the meeting, executive director Douglas Hendry said: “In 2022/23, there was a reduction in staffing costs due to industrial action which impacted on the salary costs and related expenditure by the education service resulting in an underspend of £800,000.

“We propose to earmark this underspend to use as a one-off saving within the 2024-25 budget. This would allow the service to make a significant saving without impacting on the quality of education provision.”

Councillor Math Campbell-Sturgess, of the Helensburgh and Lomond South ward, asked: “What will happen to the £800,000 that is not being spent? Will that be included in the education spend or will it just go anywhere?”

Executive director Kirsty Flanagan said: “That is earmarked within the general fund. There is an opportunity to help to balance the 2024/25 budget and it might not go to a particular service.”

Councillor Campbell-Sturgess then asked: “The report also says there is £130,000 earmarked to replace the council chamber online meeting equipment.

“I think we can all agree clearly it needs replaced, but can you give some more detail?

“I have, in previous roles, been involved in such provision and £130,000 is a huge amount to spend. Is that because of maintenance or other issues?”

Ms Flanagan said: “I do not have the details on that, but we have engaged with IT to get an estimate. We are seeing significant cost increases with things we are purchasing.

“We do not want to compromise on having a good system in the council chamber.”

The council is currently running a ‘budget simulator’ consultation through its website, allowing residents to express their views on priorities for setting the 2024/25 budget.