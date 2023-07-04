Burnside Triples’ gripping bowls ties

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Lochgilphead Bowling Club held its Burnside Triples competition on Saturday June 24.

A shower of rain at the start of the annual clash did not dampen the spirits of the 14 teams ready to take up battle and an excellent day’s competition played out.

A round robin with two sections was played over the day, with a hearty lunch provided by club volunteers.

At the end of the round robin stages, the winning triples of Alistair Craig, Margaret MacKinnon and Jamie Lang representing Ardrishaig Bowling Club faced Lochgilphead Bowling Club’s Rose MacVicar, Dougie Philand and Donald Crawford in the final, with Jamie Lang drawing the match-winning bowl at the last end.

The Gold Run was contested by the Oban trio of Kirsty Gargan, Emma Gargan and Ian McCuish, playing against Tarbert’s Catriona, John and Calum Wilkieson.

Another close game saw the Wilkieson team win.

A Lochgilphead Bowling Club spokesperson said: “It was brilliant to see all four Argyll clubs represented at the final stages. The presentation of the awards was carried out by Sylvia MacDonald.

“Thanks go to our competition sponsors Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors Ltd for all its support, to our fantastic ladies for the food and catering and to Ian and Hamish for the upkeep of the green.”

Ardrishaig’s victorious Burnside Triples trio: Alistair Craig, Margaret MacKinnon and Jamie Lang. NO_A27triples01_23 ardrishaig-bowlers

From left: Donald Crawford, Rose MacVicar and Dougie Philand of Lochgilphead Bowling Club. NO_A27triples02_23 lochgilphead-bowlers

Catriona, John and Calum Wilkieson of Tarbert Bowling Club who won the Gold Run. NO_A27triples03_23 tarbert-bowlers