Stay alert to scammers’ number game

“Can you read that number back to me?”

This is the basis of a new phone-based scam which fraudsters are using to target people in Argyll and elsewhere.

PC Laura Evans, partnership officer for Argyll and West Dunbartonshire policing division, explained: “We are aware of a relatively new scam which involves people receiving a phone call on either their landline, or more frequently, their mobile phone, from someone claiming to be from their mobile phone provider.

“The calls we are aware of have purported to come from O2. The caller will offer them a 30-per cent discount on their account. They will claim to send them a text message with a “one-time passcode”, which they are then asked to read over to them.

“This text message will appear to come from an official mobile phone provider number.

“If the passcode is read back, the scammers can access a mobile phone account and order new handsets on the person’s account, charging this back to them.

“We would advise people not to read over any one-time passcodes sent in this way.”