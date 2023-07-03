Man dies after falling ill at Portavadie
A man has died after falling ill at the Portavadie luxury resort on the banks of Loch Fyne on Thursday.
The 31-year-old’s death was reported on Saturday after he was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30 pm on Thursday, 29 June 2023, police were called to a resort in Portavadie after a report that a 31-year-old man had taken unwell within.
“He was taken by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died on Saturday, 1 July, 2023.
“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”