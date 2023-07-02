Jim’s race skills earn him silver

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Mid Argyll racing driver went from pedal to precious metal last weekend with a second-place finish in an historic motor race.

Kilmichael Glassary racing driver Jim McGaughay earned second place in the British Aurora series at Donington Park race track, Derbyshire, England.

The event is run by the Historic Sports Car Club at Silverstone, Donington, Brands Hatch and Croft circuits.

Jim had two sixth places at Silverstone in May and added a fifth to his tally, before taking second place in the final Donington race.

Jim’s FES Swift DB4 Formula Atlantic car had previously raced in America and New Zealand before arriving in Scotland earlier this year.

Jim’s next race weekend is at Brands Hatch on Friday and Saturday July 15 and 16.

Jim McGaughay, left, from Kilmichael Glassary powered to second place at Donington last weekend, the penultimate race of this year’s British Aurora series. NO_A27mcgaughay02_23