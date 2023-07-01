A rally good time in Cowal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Five Mid Argyll crews set off to Cowal during the last weekend in June to compete in the Argyll Rally.

Father and daughter Innes and Kirsty Mochrie from Lochgilphead were out in their Rover Metro for the first time since October last year.

Starting on Friday June 23, they sat 59th overall heading into Saturday, at the Dunoon-based event, and despite losing time on Saturday morning, they made a big push in the final stages to take first in class by more than a minute and finish 51st overall amongst a big entry.

Ian Parker from Lochgilphead and co-driver Gordon Morrison were out in the rapid yellow mk2 Ford Escort. The pair were competitive amongst the top two-wheel drive cars all weekend, cementing a 16th overall result and a fourth-fastest time on the final Whistlefield test.

Eoghan Anderson from Cairnbaan was co-driving again after a short break with Lincoln driver Stuart McLaren in his historic spec Opel Kadett GT/E.

After a steady run through the torrential rain on the Friday night, the team upped the pace on the Saturday stages and finished the rally 71st overall.

Jamie Miller, Lochgilphead, and Ian McCulloch, Glasgow, were out in their c2r2 max for their first time in the Argyll Rally and, by Saturday morning, were setting good times to climb up to 60th overall after the first loop. Unfortunately, on the last loop of stages, their alternator failed and they were unable to finish.

Meanwhile, Alister MacArthur and Chris Robertson, Lochgilphead, headed to the fourth round of the Scottish Rally championship looking for a strong result in their home event.

Saturday morning started well, with an equal time on the opening stage to the class leader, however it came to an abrupt stop on the next stage when a tricky left hand corner caught the pair out and they were stuck fast in the ditch.

Their vehicle only has cosmetic damage to be fixed before the next round in three weeks.

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9, sees some of the Mid Argyll rally crew head south to Machrihanish for an event open to spectators.

Ian Parker and Gordon Morrison’s Ford Escort, one of five Mid Argyll-crewed cars to compete in the Argyll Rally in Cowal late last month. NO_A27fordescort01_23 argyll-rally-car