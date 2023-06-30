Wren Gertrude to be remembered

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Members of the Inveraray & District Branch of the Royal British

Legion Scotland will gather to remember a World War Two serviceperson who was murdered in the area.

Naval recruit Gertrude Canning was killed on June 30 1942, shortly before the Allied assault on German occupied Dieppe.

The ceremony will take place at 1pm tomorrow (Saturday) at Gertrude’s memorial stone, which is past Inveraray Golf Club, close to the water treatment works at North Cromalt. Members of the public are invited to attend.

A legion spokesperson said: “Gertrude was 19 years old when she joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service, or Wrens, in April 1942. Her first posting from home in County Donegal, Ireland, was to serve at Admiralty House, now the Loch Fyne Hotel.

“She celebrated her 20th birthday in Inveraray in May 1942 but was tragically murdered while taking a walk through the woods a month later. Gertrude’s killer was never found.”