Relove clothes at swap days
It is a ‘no’ to fast fashion and yes to re-loved garments, with three days of clothing swaps planned in Ardrishaig.
Organised by ReMake Argyll and the GRAB Trust, they will take place on Saturday July 8, Saturday July 22, both from 1.30pm to 4pm in the North Hall, and Wednesday August 8 from 10.30am to 3.30pm in the public hall.
Organisers said: “Bring unwanted, good condition clothes, shoes and accessories and swap them for a new outfit.
“Donations prior to the event are welcome. Email remake@grab.org.uk to arrange collection.”
For more information see Ardrishaig Community Trust’s Facebook page.