Police files – Friday June 30 2023

Paving stones stolen

A quantity of between 80 to 100 paving slabs were stolen from Kilmory Castle, Lochgilphead, between Saturday June 13 and Saturday June 20.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB03140623.

Assault with blade

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man sustained a serious wound to his hand, believed to have been caused by another person using a bladed implement.

The incident took place at 3am in and around the Creag Ghlas area of Cairnbaan

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or, anonymously, through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02900623.

Threatening and abusive behaviour

Police were called to a report of a male allegedly acting in an abusive manner towards an elderly female at Relief Land, Main Street, Inveraray, at 1.20am on Saturday June 24.

On attending, police arrested a 53-year-old man for threatening and abusive behaviour and for continuing to be verbally abusive to officers who attended. He was subsequently charged and released on an undertaking. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Blairbuie vandalism

Police in Lochgilphead are investigating after Blarbuie Woodland was vandalised sometime between midnight on Thursday June 15 and 3.20pm on Thursday June 22.

An attempt was made to set fire to the Octagon, while a first aid kit was destroyed after a break-in at the wood shed, with plants, vegetables and wooden pallets stolen from the community garden area and noticeboards pulled down.

Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or, anonymously, through Crimestoppers on

0800 555 111, quoting reference LB02790623.