New era beckons for Mid Argyll churches

A fresh chapter in the history of Mid Argyll churches begins this week with the creation of a new congregation.

Five churches have officially united to form Dalriada Mid Argyll Church of Scotland, with its name designed to reflect the historic roots and current identity of the communities within it.

The five congregations unifying are: Ardrishaig; Glassary, Kilmartin and Ford;

Lochgilphead; North Knapdale and South Knapdale.

The five historic parishes will be served by one full-time minister, Reverend David Carruthers, who since the retiral of Reverend Hilda Smith from Lochgilphead, has been the only Church of Scotland minister in these parts of Mid Argyll.

Reverend Carruthers said of the change: “Although the formation of one united congregation may seem like a sudden change, something like this has been in the offing for a number of years at higher levels of the Church of Scotland. It has been for us regionally, through the Presbytery of Argyll, and locally to work together to find a positive and workable way to implement the changes while making regular local worship and outreach opportunities available to everyone within our churches.

“Over the past year, we have held a number of joint services where all five congregations have met together for Sunday worship and to get a taste for how it will feel to regularly be part of a larger gathering and meet in buildings other than their familiar village church.

“Each church has its own character and traditions and by continuing to meet in all

five churches on a rota basis we will retain the benefits of each place.

“The Dalriada Mid Argyll congregation will meet in Lochgilphead this Sunday, July 2, for the first time – all the more poignant given the building is earmarked for closure by the General Trustees of the Church of Scotland by December 31 2026.

However, it is hoped by many in the new congregation that a way will be found to keep the church open for public worship, as well as the church buildings in Achahoish, Ardrishaig, Kilmartin and Tayvallich.

Reverend Carruthers continued: “While it is generally accepted the church is not a building but the people within it, there is no getting away from the fact many within our communities associate ‘church’ with buildings and hold dearly to them.

“But sentiment alone cannot keep buildings open.

“As it is, the congregation of Dalriada Mid Argyll will be responsible, initially, for the upkeep of 10 properties [five churches, two halls and three manses] from the church building in Achahoish, considered to be the oldest, continuously used church in Argyll, to the other end of the age spectrum and the newest Church of Scotland in Argyll, the modern building formerly home to the Living Stones fellowship in Kilmartin.

“Whilst there is some disquiet throughout Scotland at some of the difficult decisions the Church of Scotland has taken, it is generally considered some of these decisions should have been made years ago, to the extent congregations in Mid Argyll have already been at work during the past few years making decisions that have helped them to remain viable and present in an ever-changing society.”

The new congregation, Dalriada Mid Argyll, will continue to be part of community life and hopefully maintain a Church of Scotland presence in Mid Argyll.

“New ways of working bring their own challenges, but bring fresh opportunities too, and the congregation as one will be seeking ways in which to serve its communities and to always provide a welcome to everyone who comes along.”

Details of service times and venues will be made available on all the church noticeboards and listed each week in the church notices in the Argyllshire Advertiser.

Reverend Carruthers added: “Anyone who would like a copy of the timetable of service venues and times to have at home can request one by phoning myself on 01546 603269 or session clerk Alan Cameron on 01546 870358.”