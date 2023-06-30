New funding boost for Colonsay
Argyll and Bute Council has agreed new funding for the availability of affordable housing on Colonsay.
Councillors approved a loan of £445,000 through the Strategic Housing Fund to Colonsay Community Development Company (CCDC) to progress an affordable housing development at Scalasaig.
The CCDC is delivering the development in partnership with Communities Housing Scotland and will see nine affordable homes plus three self-build plots.
On target to complete by October 2023, the development includes four rented, two low host Home ownership and three rented properties for MOWI, the fish farming company.
Councillor Robin Currie, leader of Argyll and Bute Council, said: “Housing is a key priority as we confirmed in the housing emergency. There is an increasing lack of housing choice across Argyll and Bute.”