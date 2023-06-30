Letters – Friday June 30 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Thanks for Doubling the Love

More than 141,000 children in Zambia are sitting in classrooms today with full stomachs, learning to read and write, thanks to your readers’ incredible response to a previous match funding campaign supported by the UK government.

Mary’s Meals serves nutritious food at school to children living in some of the world’s poorest countries, giving them the chance to gain an education that can, in future, be their ladder out of poverty.

Thanks to generous public donations to our 2018 Double The Love campaign – which were matched by the UK government up to £2 million – we have transformed more young lives in the Eastern Province of the African country.

Of these 141,734 children now receiving a mug of vitamin-enriched porridge from Mary’s Meals, I am most encouraged to see half are girls – often the ones who face the biggest obstacles to gaining an education.

Martha, 13, is able to attend St Anne’s Primary School thanks to the kindness of our wonderful supporters and the UK government.

Martha lost her arm in a car accident and spent a year in hospital before adjusting to day-to-day life. Despite her disability, Martha is determined to put her sharp mind to work and excel at school.

She said: “There are nutrients in the porridge that give me more energy for my education. When I am educated, I will do things, I will provide for my family.”

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated to Double The Love for helping us to deliver real and lasting change for some of the world’s poorest children.

You can learn more about our work by visiting marysmeals.org.uk

Karen Gray,

Director of Communications,

Mary’s Meals.

Frantic rescue reveals hypocrisy

As rescuers raced to find five wealthy people and explorers who vanished after launching a mission to survey the Titanic, another disaster at sea that is feared to have left hundreds of people dead has been swept from the spotlight.

A fishing boat crowded with migrants travelling from Libya to Italy sank in Greek waters recently.

While hundreds are still missing and feared dead, amongst the worst shipwrecks ever in the Mediterranean, it has garnered far less attention and resources than the Titan rescue efforts for five people.

It’s a horrifying and disgusting contrast.

The willingness to allow certain people to die while every effort is made to save others is a dark reflection on humanity.

Thousands more articles appeared to have been published about the submersible than about the migrant boat, yet it is 100 times as many people who are feared to have lost their lives after being forced to flee their homes and look for safety.

It is hard to not be cynical about the state of society that this story has gripped us in the midst of a constantly rising refugee crisis, with more and more people dying daily, and not getting nearly as much attention.

Hundreds of people risking their lives in search of safety deserve the same respect as the lives of those on the Titan.

Yours faithfully,

Alex Orr,

2/3 Marchmont Road,

Edinburgh.