Leader – Friday June 30 2023

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Budding gardeners

Down-to-earth, educational fun was the lesson plan last week for a group of Ardrishaig Primary youngsters as they set up a garden behind Lochgilphead Co-op.

It was easy to see they were having fun, but even more striking was their attention to detail and confident naming of herbs and plants.

Their teachers and parent helpers will love seeing them expand their knowledge of the natural world – and it will be a nice learning moment for the other teachers, the parents and guardians, who get a flavour of the horticultural skills the pupils are learning.

Electric concept

The electric fishing boat in the Tayvallich fleet is a really interesting concept – and throws up some potentially exciting possibilities.

If more boats were fitted in this way, would it help to clean up harbour areas, rarely seen without multicoloured streaks of fuel on the sea surface? Could charging points be the new shoreside fuel stations?

The age-old question is how to produce energy without consuming energy, whether that is the fuel itself, or the materials and elements required to manufacture the electricity-generating parts, be they a turbine blade or a solar panel.