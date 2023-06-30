Islay takes significant step to carbon neutrality

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Islay is one of six Scottish islands to take a significant step towards a low carbon future by publishing its Community Climate Action Plans.

Developed as part of the Carbon Neutral Islands project, the islands have set out the key actions they will take to help them achieve a carbon neutral and sustainable future.

The project is supporting six Scottish islands, with Islay, Great Cumbrae, Barra, Hoy, Raasay and Yell aiming to become carbon neutral by 2040.

The Carbon Neutral Islands project aims to demonstrate the climate resilience and low-carbon potential of islands and help point the way to actions that can be taken elsewhere in Scotland to help lower emissions and meet Scotland’s climate change targets.

Mairi Gougeon, Scottish rural affairs, land reform and islands secretary, said: “This is an exciting project and I am delighted to see the six islands reach this stage.

“Supporting these islands in their journey towards net zero will benefit the environment, energise local economies and improve the wellbeing of islanders.

“The impact of this project will extend well beyond the shores of the six islands. The knowledge gained will be shared to help support all of Scotland’s island and mainland communities as they seek to forge a future that is climate-friendly and sustainable.”

She added: “We want to share good practice and build the foundations for practical collaboration with island partners further afield.

“The publication of the six plans is a huge achievement for those involved and marks a significant milestone for the project.”