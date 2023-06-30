Housing association wins energy prize
Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) has claimed a top prize at the Scottish Energy Efficiency Awards.
ACHA was recognised in the Large Scale Project of the Year category, amongst the 11 categories up for grabs at an awards ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on Friday June 23.
It comes after ACHA installed energy efficiency measures at more than 200 homes in locations in Argyll, including Tarbert, Islay and Campbeltown.
The work, carried out by Scottish contractor Procast, formed part of ACHA’s long-term retrofit project.
Event organiser Kenneth Campbell said: “Our regional events celebrate the
effort and endeavour of everyone in the sector and those, often unsung, heroes driving forward energy efficiency in homes and businesses.
“It is important to highlight the work currently taking place in our industry.”