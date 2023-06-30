Hans’ electric dream nears reality

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It has not been plain sailing, but for Hans Unkles, a nine-month journey is reaching its most exciting stage.

That is because this week, the Tayvallich boatbuilder and creel fisherman has been preparing to take his all-electric boat – thought to be a commercial fishing first in Scotland and the UK – out on the waters he has fished on, on diesel power, for the majority of his career.

The Campbeltown-registered boat Lorna Jane, a 21-foot Cygnus GM21, built in 1978, is regarded as “the Grey Fergie tractor of boats” amongst fishing folk, Hans said.

But now the gurgling of its diesel engine has been replaced by the purring of an electric motor, powered by a 45 kilowatt battery and a network of solar panels which form the boat deck’s canopy.

Hans admits the construction process from September last year to completion in May has been a drawn-out affair, contending with waves of paperwork along the way – but he reckons future electrifications would be much quicker.

He said: “It has taken about nine months and cost £55,000 – with £33,000 of it being grant money, which took a lot of paperwork and red tape to secure – so it has not been a simple process.

“I have the boat coded by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) and am now waiting on a licence from Marine Scotland to be able to sell my catch.

“But I just wanted to show this isn’t a big statement about climate change or anything like that, it’s that I believe this is a potentially better fishing than its fossil fuel equivalent.

“I think conversions to other boats in the future could be carried out in as little as three weeks.”

What’s more, the almost indelible whiff of diesel stuck on skin and clothes, part and parcel of any traditionally powered fishing trip, is no more for Hans, with no fossil fuels to handle.

Hans was keen to explain that while he knows some colleagues in the industry may scoff at his pioneering move, he thinks there is genuine promise in the alternative powertrain.

Hans explained: “Yes, there are more electrical systems so a few more bleeps to deal with, but overall there is far less maintenance with an electric system than a diesel one.

“I am still getting used to the quietness of starting up and setting off.

“The range looks decent, too. On a full charge I can do 50 miles which would get me as far as Campbeltown, or to Colonsay and back.

“And if there isn’t enough sun to charge using solar, a typical plug-in charge point will work as well.”

The Lorna Jane has been converted to run by solar power stored in an electric battery. A1_A26lornajane01_23 electric-boat

Hans on deck on the all-electric fishing boat Lorna Jane, showing off its electric battery and motor. A1_A26lornajane02_23 electric-boat