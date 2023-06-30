Discover space at Machrihanish Airbase open day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Organisers of the second Discover Space UK (DSUK) community open day have made it their mission to provide an out-of-this-world experience for people of all ages.

People from across Argyll are expected to land at Machrihanish Airbase Community (MACC) Business Park tomorrow (Saturday) for the not-to-be-missed event which forms part of the Mach-23 CanSat Competition and Conference taking place between June 28 and July 2.

Visitors to the former RAF base can expect to be transported to the vast reaches of the cosmos with a state-of-the-art planetarium, brought to Kintyre by Dynamic Earth Enterprises.

Aspiring scientists will be treated to rocket launch demonstrations of up to 3kms, and curious minds hungry for knowledge can engage in various science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) immersive experiential workshops and bottle rocket competitions.

University students taking part in the Mach-23 competition will present their post-flight reviews where they will share their discoveries and experiences and people can delve deeper through an interactive question and answer session.

DSUK, a joint venture between MACC and Exotopic, is behind the Mach-23 CanSat Competition and Conference and community open day.

Formed to support sustainable spaceflight services, DSUK’s core values are: promoting STEM learning by creating training and development of skills in space and rocket launch technology; using its unique location to support the research, development and testing of novel technology; repurposing military structures to create environmentally and economically sustainable ways to rocketry and spaceflight; and creating a new and exciting industry in Argyll and Bute, upskilling the local population and enhancing resources and infrastructure.

“Mach-23 gives students the opportunity to develop in a practical way the skills needed in the advancing space sector,” said Dave Cook, a DSUK director.

“Join us for an unforgettable community open day of discovery, exploration, and inspiration. Let your imagination soar as you embark on an incredible journey.”

Tickets are available on Eventbrite’s website – www.eventbrite.com – or at the door on the day.

Now in its third year, organisers say the Mach-23 CanSat Competition and Conference is bigger than ever.

The first two years of the Mach-series of competitions, which began in 2020, have focused on careers in the space industry and hands-on health and safety in launch and propulsion training.

The Mach-21 CanSat Competition and Space Careers Conference saw teams build their own CanSat – a simulation of a real satellite integrated within the volume and shape of a can – which was launched from Machrihanish Airbase at the beginning of the summer.

Despite restrictions as a result of Covid-19, the competition saw 70 students from different universities and degree courses take part.

In 2021/22, Mach-22 was an opportunity for students to develop their practical, hands-on mechanical and electrical skills by designing, building and flying a CanSat and optionally accompanying rocket of their own creation.

This competition saw 176 participants take part – 77 in-person and 99 virtual – over a range of degree courses including engineering, chemistry, mathematics and psychology.

For 2022/23, 100 students from 11 universities are required to build their CanSat and rocket, launching up to 3kms.

The event will culminate in students launching their rockets, gaining insights into careers in the UK space sector as well as participating in upskilling workshops.

“We look forward to welcoming the community to the airbase and getting them involved in the space sector,” said an event spokesperson.

“For more information, check our website www.discoverspaceuk.com and our social media pages.”