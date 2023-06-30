Mid Argyll mansion wins design award

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Mid Argyll mansion dating back to the late 18th century has been recognised for its standout design.

Asknish House, near Lochgair, won the built heritage category when the Argyll and Bute Design Awards were presented duirng a ceremony on Tuesday June 20 in Helensburgh Civic Centre.

Built by Robert Campbell of Asknish, sheriff depute of Argyll in the late 1700s, Asknish House was used as a haven for evacuees from the Clydebank Blitz during the Second World War.

The award body said of the house: “After decades of being unoccupied, the property underwent careful restoration using traditional building materials coupled with modern technology.”

Councillor Kieron Green, council policy lead for planning, said: “Congratulations to all our winners. The standard of entries this year was outstanding, with fantastic innovative examples across Argyll and Bute of how design is helping to support our environment.

“We have a great mix of sensitive renovation of historic buildings to green business ventures and energy efficient new homes and community centres.

“As we work towards achieving net zero by 2045, I hope people will take inspiration from our winning entrants and create design solutions that not only complement the amazing Argyll and Bute landscape, but also meet the highest energy efficiency standards.”

Asknish House near Lochgair won the built heritage Argyll and Bute Council Design Award after extensive renovation work during the past five years.