Councillor’s column – Friday June 30 2023

Dougie Philand, Mid Argyll

As we move to the council recess, preparations are already being made to take next year’s budget process forward.

For me it is important our communities have their say before decisions are taken at next year’s council meeting, and I look forward to our communities contributing to the decision making process.

Recently, the three local members had an encouraging meeting with the Lochgilphead CARS regeneration officer who outlined the work and grants that have been secured and used and future work to help in the regeneration of the Lochgilphead townscape.

Recently we took our annual visit to the Lochgilphead High School and enjoyed an update on school activities.

Head master Jay Helbert led discussions before giving us a tour of the school.

I was privileged to witness the amazing talent our young people have and it is clear Mr Helbert and his team are totally dedicated to assisting all young people to meet their individual potential.

At the community services meeting earlier this month, it was proposed education provision at Minard Primary School be discontinued with effect from May 31 2024.

The catchment areas of Lochgilphead Primary School and Furnace Primary School will be extended to include the current Minard Primary School catchment area.

The reason for this is that Minard Primary School has been mothballed for more than four years and the school roll of zero is not predicted to rise significantly in the near future.

Along with several other rural councils, Argyll and Bute is facing increasing challenges in recruiting staff.

At the time of writing, there are 8.59 full-time equivalent vacancies for primary teachers in Argyll and Bute.

Whilst the Minard school is mothballed, the building is deteriorating, with a limited budget for maintenance. The annual cost of mothballing the building is £10,382.

Now the process has started, I urge communities to input into this important issue, giving their views about this proposal.

I can be contacted at Dougie.Philand@argyll-bute.gov.uk