Announcements – June 30, 2023

BIRTH

GALLAGHER – David and Becky are delighted to announce the birth of Eliza Rosemary on May 24 2023, a fifth grandchild for Jane and Sid.

DEATHS

FITZPATRICK – Suddenly, but peacefully, at her home, on June 27, 2023, Vivien Fitzpatrick, née Stewart, in her 75th year, of 20 MacDonald Terrace, Lochgilphead. Adored Mum of Claire, Nikki and Lynne. A dear granny, great-granny and a much respected mother-in-law. Beloved wife of the late Terry Fitzpatrick. Beloved daughter of the late Jimmy and Doreen Stewart. A good friend and former work colleague to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 12noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Dog’s Trust.

MCCALLUM – Mary (née Brodie). Passed away peacefully on June 21, 2023 aged 91 at the Cherry Blossom Care Home. A much-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. Dearly loved and missed by her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 19, at Peterborough Crematorium.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ADAIR – Christine, Brian and Iain wish to thank all friends, relatives and neighbours for the many cards, messages, flowers and visits received following the sad loss of John. Special thanks to the doctors and staff of Ward B & I of Lorn and Islands Hospital, Oban for their care and attention. Grateful thanks to Rev. David Carruthers for an uplifting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their caring and professional arrangements; to Linda for playing the organ; and to the caterers and members of Lochgilphead Bowling Club for the funeral purvey. Finally our thanks to those who came to pay their respects at the church and graveside. Your kindness and support was greatly appreciated.

HARVEY – Liam, Michael, Patrick and families would like to thank everyone most sincerely for all the cards, mass cards, floral tributes and messages of support following the sad loss of their mother Noreen. Thanks to Roddy and Fiona of D. MacDonald for guidance and professional services. Our gratitude to Father Philip for a beautiful service at St. Margaret’s and the graveside, and also to Linda Dick for playing the organ. Many thanks to Anne Moore, staff and ladies of Lochgilphead Bowling Club for a lovely funeral lunch. Thanks to Morna for the beautiful flowers. Special thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for helping us celebrate Noreen’s life. Donations to Marie Curie, Macmillan Nurses and Mid Argyll M.S Centre realised £ 420.00.

MACDONALD – Morag and Mhairi MacDonald would like to thank Macmillan nurse, and Marie Curie nurses, the home care team, all the nurses and doctors from the Mid Argyll hospital and community for their kindness, care and support during Alex’s long and very bravely borne illness. Many thanks for all the cards, flowers, visits and messages. Thanks also to Roddy and Fiona from Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for all their help, support and professionalism. We would also like to thank everyone who travelled to Cardross to help us say goodbye. Retiral collection going to Macmillan and Marie Curie nurses locally.

SHAW – Elizabeth and family would like to sincerely thank everyone who sent cards, floral tributes, phone calls, and kind words of sympathy and support following the sad loss of Billy. Much appreciation to Tarbert Medical Practice, Ambulance technicians, Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Community Hospital, Lochgilphead and Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown for the excellent care and attention given to Billy. Ewan and Cathanna Smith, Dougie and Margaret McNeill, Naomi and Tanya for all their friendship and help in Tarbert, it is much appreciated. Special thanks to Kenny and family at T.A. Blair’s funeral directors for their professional and compassionate arrangements. Linsay McPhail for a beautiful service in the Burnett Building, and the Argyll Hotel for a lovely funeral tea. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who paid their respects to Billy at the Burnett Building, the graveside and en-route to Kilkerran. With thanks £325 will be donated to Scottish Air Ambulance

IN MEMORIAMS

COPE – In loving memory of Doug, who passed away June 29, 2017.

Sadly missed every day.

– Jan.

MACAULAY/WILSON – In loving memory of our beloved Rhona, who passed away on July 4, 2017.

Loved, remembered and missed every day.

– From her loving family.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of a dear mother Catherine, who died July 2, 2016.

Always in our thoughts.

– From the family.

MACPHAIL – Treasured memories of Margaret who died June 27, 2022.

Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts.

– Her loving family.

MCMILLAN – Treasured memories of Margaret, a loving wife, mum and granny who passed away on June 29, 2020.

Remembering you is easy

We do it every day

Missing you is a heartache

That never goes away.

– Love Iain, Iain, Gary and families xxxx

MCMILLAN – Treasured memories of a beautiful sister and auntie, Margaret, taken from us on June 29, 2020.

Deep in our hearts fond memories stay

We love and miss you every day.

– Loving sisters Jessie, Maureen and nieces Nicola, Kerry and wee Emma xxxxx