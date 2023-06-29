Tarbert’s terrific day in Duncan’s name

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The second edition of the Duncan ‘TT’ MacDougall Memorial Tournament was hailed a huge success last Saturday, after raising four figures for charity.

Fifteen teams comprised of 10 players each pitched up at Cil Andreis, the home of the late Duncan’s beloved Tarbert AFC, for an exciting day of short format football.

Three group winners – Lochside, Carradale and Islay – advanced, with ‘Bilbao Baggins’ the best runners-up.

Carradale defeated the latter in the semi-final after a tense penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

In the other semi-final, Islay progressed to another final after last year’s runner-up berth, scoring early against Lochside and holding out robustly to deny their opponents who won their group with four wins from four matches.

Carradale edged a similarly tight final match, beating the islanders with a solitary left-foot strike from Daniel Docherty from outside the box.

The biggest winner on the day, however, was the RNLI, after £1,500 was raised – the £750 prize fund for the winning team being donated back to the lifeboat for the second consecutive year.

Organiser Jonathan ‘JoJo’ Scott said: “Thank you to the volunteers and Tarbert Soccer Centre for all their help and to everyone for playing the tournament with such a great attitude and behaviour.

“Today, as with last year’s edition, shows just how well thought of Duncan was in the village and beyond.

“Congratulations go to Carradale, and commiserations to Islay, who put up another great fight to reach a second final and for their efforts in travelling over to Kintyre.”

Duncan’s widow, Dawn MacDougall, was grateful to the organisers for putting together a day of football she says her husband would have loved.

Dawn said: “The tournament is a perfect tribute to Duncan. Apart from his family, his big passion in life was footbal and to know an annual tournament will be held in his honour is fantastic.

“That is two years in a row it has gone brilliantly, with an overwhelming turnout, which goes to show how highly thought of he was.

“On behalf of the family I would like to say thank you to Jonathan Scott, Bruce MacNab and all the Soccer Centre volunteers who made it happen.

“Hopefully one of the Tarbert teams will make it through next year, because he’ll not be happy!”

Che Campbell of Lochside shows some quick feet with a backheel in the semi-final against Islay. A1_A26tournament01_23 che-campbell-lochside

Stuart MacLean scores a penalty in the semi-final shootout against Carradale but his side lost out. A1_A26tournament02_23 stuart-maclean

Alison MacNab, Duncan’s sister, left, and Dawn MacDougall, right, present the trophy to Carradale’s Craig Morris. A1_A26tournament03_26 alison-craig-dawn

The victorious Carradale squad, who returned their prize money to the RNLI fund. A1_A26tournament04_26 carradale-trophy

Craig Morris, Carradale captain, middle, drives forward with the ball in the final against Islay. A1_A26tournament05_23 craig-morris-carradale