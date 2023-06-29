Strachur-Dunoon game sees launch of inaugural Colin Cameron Memorial Quaich

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Strachur-Dunoon 6 Uddingston 2

Strachur-Dunoon welcomed Uddingston to Strachurmore on Saturday for its planned game, but also for the inaugural Colin Cameron Memorial Quaich.

Colin, a reporter with The Oban Times’ sister paper, The Argyllshire Advertiser, passed away last June. The quaich was donated by the shinty club in Colin’s memory.

Last year, after a number of years of Strachur District Shinty Club and Dunoon Camanachd not having shinty teams, Colin was instrumental, along with Roddy Cairns of Dunoon, in pulling together a new team, which saw the two clubs joining forces. Colin was appointed team manager.

At the club grounds on Saturday, in front of a large crowd prior to the match, his family unveiled a bench and plaque in Colin’s memory.

With his wife Sylvia, father Donald and sister Sandra, as well as other family members looking on, his daughter Mairi gave a short speech ahead of the ribbon cutting. Roddy Cairns also spoke a few words on behalf of the team.

Following the ceremony, the club organised a buffet with tea and coffee before the players got down to business.

Despite being bottom of the division, Uddingston had won their previous two league fixtures but they fell behind to an Iain MacLennan goal on seven minutes but Christopher Garin drew Uddingston level a minute later.

Brandon Wilson put the hosts back in front from the re-start, only for Dave Arnott to make it 2-2 on 12 minutes.

After four goals in five minutes, there was no further first half scoring.

Strachur-Dunoon showed their strength in the second half with Brandon Wilson getting his second on 58 minutes and Charlie Ferguson making it 4-2 on the hour.

Another from Iain MacLennan on 66 minutes and Sam Bulloch’s strike a minute later made the final result 6-2.