Red Star youth kick it in Cowal

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

It was goals galore as teams from Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club stepped into action at the Dunoon Football Festival last weekend.

The Dunoon festival, held across the May 13 and 20, is the second Argyll festival of the summer season, and was very well attended in all year groups, with young Red Star players from the age of five taking full advantage of the chance to play tournament format football against a range of different teams from Argyll and across Inverclyde.

The 2017 and 2016 teams played smaller four-a-side games, with larger-sided games being played by the 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012 year groups.

Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club are keen to offer children a safe, friendly and fun place to participate in football from an early age and recently announced the start of their popular Friday evening Mini-Kickers sessions.

These sessions give young children starting primary school in August fun taster sessions of football and will run up until the end of June.

The club are also thrilled to be hosting a training academy run by Rangers on June 10.

The club has gone from strength to strength, attracting close to 200 young players from

Lochgilphead and the surrounding areas, who train across numerous sessions throughout the week.

At the club’s AGM earlier this year, Stuart Green stepped down as club chairperson after serving three years in the post.

Fraser Knox was appointed as the new club chairperson and Gemma MacCuaig

as club secretary.

In his new role as chairperson, Fraser said: “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Stuart for his dedication, service and the progression he has brought to the club over the years.

“We are delighted to retain Stuart’s expertise within the club in a new coach education co-ordinator role and as vice chairperson.

“We are supported by many volunteers giving up their time to train and fulfil vital roles enabling the club to run to a high standard.

“Without the dedication and hard work of our club officials, we would not be able to sustain this popular sports club for the kids and young people in the area.”

Lochgilphead Red Star Youth Football Club’s teams will be in action again at the popular Campbeltown and District Football Festival tomorrow (Saturday June 3).